Gold Resource expands Arista mine in Mexico with new drilling

Gold Resource (GORO -1.1% ) says it has expanded the Arista and Switchback vein systems at its Arista mine in Oaxaca, Mexico.

GORO says progress included extension of the Switchback vein’s strike length by 100 meters as well as the discovery of a new vein in its Arista vein system.

GORO says drill hole intercepts at Switchback included 23.39 meters of 2 g/t gold and 200 g/t silver, and 9.94 meters of 2.16 g/t gold and 95 g/t silver; the new vein in the Arista vein system hit 2.08 meters of 1.98 g/t gold and 1,583 g/t silver.