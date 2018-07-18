Airbus says plane buyers keeping low profile, worried about trade tensions

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) is announcing an unusually high number of orders from undisclosed buyers because customers do not want to "fuel the fire" on global trade tensions, says Chief Commercial Officer Eric Schulz.

Airbus started the third day of this week's Farnborough Air Show with a deal for six A330-900 widebody planes from an undisclosed customer, and more than half of the company's Farnborough order announcements so far are from buyers which are not publicly identified.

Also, CEO Tom Enders says Airbus faces "a hell of a race" to meet its target of delivering ~800 jetliners this year, after supplier bottlenecks slowed handovers during the first six months.

Enders says Airbus is seeing encouraging signs that deliveries are stepping up, with 80 plane deliveries last month; in H1 of the year, the company delivered only 303 jetliners against a full-year target of 800.