AmEx falls after Q2 revenue falls short of consensus

American Express (NYSE:AXP) falls 3.9% in after-hours trading as Q2 revenue fell short of consensus estimate by $50M. Q2 results also include big jumps in provisions for losses at its consumer services and commercial services groups.

Q2 total revenue rose 9% to $10.0B from $9.17B Y/Y; Q2 EPS of $1.84 rose from $1.47 Y/Y.

AXP, though, now sees FY2018 EPS at the high end of $6.90-$7.30 forecast range.

Revenue growth reflects higher spending by consumer, small business, and corporate card members. Higher loan volumes and fee income also helped revenue.

2.9M new cards acquired during the quarter; total card member spending rose 10%.

Global consumer services group Q2 net income rose 25% to $770M Y/Y, and global commercial services net income increased 18% to $564M.

Provisions for losses rose 32% at consumer services group to $565M and 55% at commercial services at $235M.

Consolidated expenses were $7.1B, up 7% from $6.6B a year ago, mainly due to higher rewards expenses and costs associated with marketing and business development.

Source: Press Release

Previously: American Express beats by $0.02, misses on revenue (July 18)