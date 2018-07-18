IBM +1% on Q2 revenue beat

IBM (NYSE:IBM) gains 1% aftermarket on Q2 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 4% Y/Y revenue growth. FY18 guidance reaffirmed with EPS of at least $13.80 (consensus: $13.78) and FCF of about $12B.

Segment performance: Cognitive Solutions (solutions and transaction processing software), $4.6B (-1% constant currency); Global Business Services (consulting, global process services, and application management), $4.2B (flat); Technology Services & Cloud Platform (infrastructure services, tech support services, integration hardware), $8.6B (flat) ; Systems (systems hardware and OS software), $2.2B (+23%); Global Financing (financing and used equipment sales), $394M (-6%).

Strategic imperatives and cloud: Strategic imperatives revenue was $39B over the past 12 months (+12% constant currency) and made up 48% of total revenue. Cloud revenue was $18.5B over the period, up 20% on the year.

Financials: Cash from operating activities, $2.9B (ex-Global Financing receivables); FCF, $1.9B; cash on hand, $11.9B; debt, $45.5B (ex-Global).

Investor returns: IBM returned $2.4B with $1.4B in dividends and the rest in share repurchases.

Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM Eastern with a webcast available here.

Press release.

Previously: International Business Machines beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (July 18)