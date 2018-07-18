Alcoa -4% after cutting adjusted EBITDA forecast

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) -3.6% after-hours following a solid Q2 earnings beat and a 25% Y/Y rise in revenues but a reduced full-year adjusted EBITDA forecast.

AA says it is cutting its FY 2018 projection for adjusted EBITDA to $3B-$3.2B from an earlier outlook of $3.5B-$3.7B, citing current market prices, tariffs on imported aluminum and increased energy costs.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $904M rose 36% from $653M in Q1, primarily driven by higher alumina and aluminum prices as well as a stronger U.S. dollar.

AA expects to complete the restart of the third potline at its Warrick aluminum smelter in Indiana by the end of the year; related costs will be incurred in Q3 and Q4, estimated at $5M after-tax.

In its macro view, AA continues to project a full-year global deficit for both aluminum and alumina and a surplus for bauxite; it expects a larger global deficit in aluminum of 1.1M-1.5M metric tons, up from last quarter's estimate of 600K-1M metric tons.