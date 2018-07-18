EBay lower after guidance disappoints

EBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) reports Q2 gross merchandising volume increased 10% Y/Y to $23.63B. GMV was up 7% on a currency neutral basis.

The company says global active buyers rose 4% during the quarter to ~175M.

Marketplace platforms generated $22.6B of GMV and $2.1B of revenue. StubHub revenue increased 4% Y/Y to $246M during the quarter.

Non-GAAP operating margin fell to 25.2% during the quarter from 26.4% a year ago.

"As we look ahead to the second half of 2018, we expect acceleration in our core business and continued strong growth in earnings," says eBay CEO Devin Wenig.

As for numbers, eBay sees full-year revenue of $10.75B to $10.85B vs. $10.95B consensus and EPS of $2.28 to $2.32 vs. $2.27 consensus.

EBAY -1.19% AH to $37.50.

