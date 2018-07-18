TreeHouse Foods to close Omaha office

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) announces plans to close its office in Omaha, Nebraska by January 31, 2019.

The company says the decision to close the Omaha office is part of the its previously announced TreeHouse 2020 multi-year restructuring program to reduce its cost structure through simplification and to align the operations with the current and future needs of the business.

"As we streamline our enterprise resource planning systems and near the completion of SAP order-to-cash conversions, it makes a great deal of strategic and financial sense to leverage our shared services capabilities across the Company," says TreeHouse CEO Steve Oakland.

