PTC reports Q3 beats, mixed Q4 guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) gains 0.1% aftermarket on Q3 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with an 8% Y/Y growth. Mixed Q4 guidance has revenue from $318M to $323M (consensus: $327.7M) and EPS at $0.41 to $0.46 (consensus: $0.41).

Key metrics: License and subscription bookings, $113M; subscription mix, 78%; total deferred revenue (billed and unbilled), $1.21B (+33%); subscription ARR, $509M (+69%); operating margin, 18% (+3 percentage points); operating cash flow, $49M; FCF, $42M; cash and equivalents, $321M; total debt, $693M; capital allocation, completed a $100M stock repurchase agreement.

Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM Eastern with a webcast available here.

