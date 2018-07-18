More on SL Green: Q2 same-store cash NOI rises 7.8%

SL Green (NYSE:SLG) Q2 FFO of $1.69 per share vs. $1.78 a year earlier; the year-earlier figure includes 19 cents of non-comparable items.

Same-store cash NOI, including its share from unconsolidated joint ventures, rose 7.8% for the first half of the year; when excluding lease termination income, that figure rose 6.9% in the first six months of 2018.

Signed 58 Manhattan office leases covering 565,914 square feet in the second quarter.

Manhattan same-store occupancy, inclusive of leases signed but not yet commenced, increased by 40 basis points to 95.9% as of June 30, 2018.

Carrying value of debt and preferred equity investment portfolio increased to $2.36B at June 30, 2018, including $2.17B of investments at a weighted average current yield of 8.8% classified in the debt and preferred equity line item on its balance sheet.

SLG -0.4% in after-hours trading.

