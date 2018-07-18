Crown Castle raises full-year forecast

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) raised full-year estimates after posting a solid Q2 earnings report.

It reported site rental revenues of $1.169B, up 35% Y/Y, and net income of $180M was $28M better than company guidance.

Adjusted EBITDA was $769M (up 31% and $7M better than guidance), and adjusted funds from operations came to $546M (up 24%).

Capex was $393M ($356M in revenue-generating capex, $10M in land purchases, $26M in sustaining capex and $1M of integration).

For Q3, it's expecting site rental revenues of $1.172B-$1.182B, net income of $126M-$151M, and adjusted FFO of $568M-$578M. For the full year, it's raising its view: site rental revenues of $4.67B-$4.7B; net income of $603M-$663M; and adjusted FFO of $2.263B-$2.293B.

Shares are 0.5% lower after hours.

Conference call to come tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. ET.

