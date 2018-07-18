More on RLI: Hawaii volcano hurt underwriting income by $5.5M

RLI reports Q2 operating EPS 60 cents, exceeding estimates by 5 cents and driven by underwriting and investment performance.

Losses from volcanic activity in Hawaii results in a $5.5M net decrease in underwriting income.

Q2 underwriting income fell to $14.1M vs. $19.7M Y/Y; 92.8 combined ratio rose from 89.3.

Book value per share $19.17, up 1% from year-end 2017, inclusive of dividends.

Gross premiums written rose 12% while net premiums earned rose 6.6%.

Net investment income increased 10% to $14.6M.

Source: Press Release

Previously: RLI beats by $0.05, beats on net premium written (July 18)