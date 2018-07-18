Strength in financials, industrials push stocks slightly higher

Stocks continued to ease higher, nudged by strong quarterly results from Morgan Stanley and CSX as well as a second day of congressional testimony from Fed Chair Powell.

The financial sector (+1.5%) roared to the top of today's leaderboard after Morgan Stanley's better than expected Q2 earnings and revenue, boosted by strong trading and investment banking revenue; Bank of America, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan also closed higher.

Strength in bank earnings may bode well for the sector, which has lagged behind this year despite rising interest rates, and the group appears to be "building back on the momentum they had when rates were starting to break out," says Dan Deming, managing director at KKM Financial.

The industrial space (+1.1%) also was strong, particularly transports following upbeat earnings and guidance from CSX and United Continental.

Consumer staples was today's weakest sector, losing 0.7%, but no other group advanced or declined more than 0.5%.

WTI crude futures were volatile, reversing a loss of 2.6% to finish up 1.6% at $68.70/bbl, helped by reports of an Iranian-backed Houthi attack on a Saudi Aramco refinery in Riyadh.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose a basis point to 2.87%.