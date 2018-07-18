Discovery extends CEO Zaslav through 2023

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) has given a contract extension to its CEO/President David Zaslav that covers employment through the end of 2023.

Zaslav's base salary stays at $3M/year during the agreement; his target annual bonus will stay at $9M for 2018, increasing to $22M for subsequent years. He also receives several million stock options, as well as annual awards of performance-based restricted stock units.

“David has done a masterful job leading and growing Discovery over the last decade," says boardmember John Malone. "He is a visionary, a strategic builder and all around great guy."

