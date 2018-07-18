SQM seeks Chile's approval for $450M lithium plant expansion

Chilean miner Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM) begins the process of seeking government approval for a $450M expansion of its Salar del Carmen lithium carbonate plant, which could more than double the company's lithium production.

SQM says in an environmental impact statement that its planned upgrade would increase the plant's production of lithium carbonate to 180K metric tons/year from 70K through two phases, with the goal of being operational in 2020.

SQM says one the most important aspects of the expansion project is to optimize its use of scarce water resources in the area of northern Chile where it operates by using the same amount even with increased production levels.