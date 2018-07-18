Cisco +3.7% on report Amazon denies plans to compete in switches

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is back on the rise postmarket, up 3.7% , after a report that Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) is denying it will challenge the equipment maker by selling its own network switches.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) is up 1.1% and Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) up 0.5% in late trading as well.

Amazon's top cloud exec confirmed the company doesn't plan to sell switches, MarketWatch reported. “Cisco and AWS have a longstanding customer and partner relationship, and during a recent call between Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins and AWS CEO Andy Jassy, Andy confirmed that AWS is not actively building a commercial network switch," a Cisco spokesman said, and an AWS spokeswoman confirmed that statement.

