Kinder Morgan little changed after Q2 results

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) +0.2% after-hours following mixed Q2 results, with a $180M net loss available to stockholders due to $749M in non-cash impairments taken during the quarter, mostly related to its pipeline and gathering facilities in Oklahoma.

Even so, KMI says it achieved distributable cash flow of $0.50/share in Q2, 9% better than the year-ago quarter, resulting in nearly $700M of excess DCF above its dividend.

KMI ended the quarter with a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 4.9x and expect to end the year below its 2018 budgeted leverage metric of ~5.1x, excluding any impact from the use of Trans Mountain sale net proceeds.

For 2018, KMI's budget contemplates declared dividends of $0.80/share, DCF of $4.57B ($2.05/share) and adjusted EBITDA of $7.5B, targets the company currently expects to meet or beat.

KMI forecasts investing $2.4B in growth projects during 2018, up $200M from the budget, to be funded with internally generated cash flow without the need to access capital markets.