Crown Holdings announces Q2 results; lowers EPS guidance amid transportation cost pressure

Crown Holdings Q2 revenues increases 41% to $3.05B led by impact of Signode & Transit Packaging acquisitions and +4% increase in beverage can volumes.

Operating margin declined 240bps to 9.6% due to macroeconomic headwinds

The company reduces 3Q and FY18 adjusted EPS guidance to ~$1.60 to $1.70 and $5.15 to $5.30 per share, respectively, due to negative impact of higher freight costs in North America and foreign currency translation.

(NYSE:CCK) down -4.7% post-market.

