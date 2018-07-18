Venezuela's oil industry collapse puts PetroChina projects in limbo

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) is forced to reconfigure a long-delayed refinery project that was designed to process Venezuelan crude, as the deteriorating situation of the country's oil sector places future supplies at risk, Platt's reports.

The move underscores China's attempt to salvage the 400K bbl/day Guangdong Petrochemical refinery project in which both PTR and Venezuela's PDVSA had planned to invest, as well as China's failing downstream projects that were planned with PDVSA, jeopardizing $50B-plus of Chinese loans, much of which was pumped into Venezuela's oil industry.

Venezuela's June production fell 60K bbl/day to 1.3M bbl/day, and the International Energy Agency says the country's faster than expected decline could see production capacity dropping below 1M bbl/day by year-end 2018, implying an annual drop of 730K bbl/day.