Biofuel groups seek changes to EPA's small refinery waiver program

Biofuel groups urge the Environmental Protection Agency to either stop granting exemptions from U.S. biofuel laws to smaller oil refineries or force larger plants to make up the difference.

The comments came today during the first public hearing, held in Michigan, on the EPA’s proposed 2019 biofuel mandates under the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard.

Biofuel groups say the waivers reduce demand for biofuels such as ethanol and create regulatory uncertainty that hurts investment, while small refineries say the EPA needs to continue to follow the law and protect smaller plants from high regulatory costs.

“EPA needs to control RFS compliance costs so they don’t continue to get out of hand. Over the last year, RIN prices have been as high as a dollar and as low as a quarter,” a HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) executive told the EPA today.

Potentially relevant tickers include VLO, PBF, DK, MPC, ANDV, PSX, CVI, CVRR, PEIX, GPRE, REX, ADM

ETFs: PBW, QCLN, FUE, PUW, HECO