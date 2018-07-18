CP Rail +1.5% after higher shipments spark Q2 earnings beat

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) +1.5% after-hours following better than expected Q2 earnings, as Canada’s second largest railroad operator enjoyed a boost from higher shipments of commodities such as grains and potash.

CP says Q2 volumes as measured by revenue ton-miles rose 4% Y/Y and carloads increased 2%, and Q2 operating ratio was 64.2% vs. 62.8% in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 revenue from grains rose 2.5% Y/Y C$372M while revenue from potash jumped 6.4%. but expenses climbed 8.8% largely due to higher fuel costs.

CP says Q2 performance was hurt by service interruptions related to labor negotiations and strike notices, but "overall, it was a good quarter that sets the franchise up well for the remainder of 2018 and beyond."