Chemours, Huntsman launched with Outperform ratings at RBC

Specialty chemicals makers Chemours (NYSE:CC) and Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) were initiated with Outperform ratings and respective $60 and $37 stock price targets at RBC; CC closed +3.5% and HUN +2.7% in today's trade.

RBC expects CC to show the strongest structural growth in the segment, aided by high-single-digit percentage growth in the Flouroproducts segment through 2021, and says the company could generate $3.1B of free cash flow over the next three years, which would be large enough to allocate $2B towards organic and inorganic growth opportunities.

CC trades at just 4.5x 2019 estimated EBITDA and the Flouro business is notably undervalued as the market is placing an 8x multiple on the business, the firm says.

RBC believes HUN's earnings power and attractiveness as an investment is underappreciated by the market, pointing to progress toward its goal of an 85% differentiated portfolio over the past five years has generated a 400-basis point improvement in EBITDA margins with expectations for an incremental 100-200 bp boost over the coming years.

