Unanimous FCC sends Sinclair/Tribune deal to hearing

The FCC has voted to adopt a hearing designation order on Sinclair Broadcast Group's (NASDAQ:SBGI) $3.9B buyout of Tribune Media (NYSE:TRCO).
That comes in spite of Sinclair's attempt today to alter divestiture plans to avoid a hearing on the deal. That move came in response to comments from FCC Chairman Ajit Pai that he planned to refer the matter to an administrative law judge, a likely deal killer as it pushes action months into the future.
The vote was unanimous in backing Pai on the hearing.
SBGI is down 1.5% after hours, adding to a decline of 2.3% during the regular session; TRCO is down 0.3% after gaining 2.3% today.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox