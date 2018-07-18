Unanimous FCC sends Sinclair/Tribune deal to hearing

The FCC has voted to adopt a hearing designation order on Sinclair Broadcast Group's (NASDAQ:SBGI) $3.9B buyout of Tribune Media (NYSE:TRCO).

That comes in spite of Sinclair's attempt today to alter divestiture plans to avoid a hearing on the deal. That move came in response to comments from FCC Chairman Ajit Pai that he planned to refer the matter to an administrative law judge, a likely deal killer as it pushes action months into the future.

The vote was unanimous in backing Pai on the hearing.