La-Z-Boy buying Arizona stores from dealer

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) plans to acquire the Arizona La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries, the biggest volume licensee operator in the 350-store network.

That covers six stores in metro Phoenix, two stores in Tucson and one in Prescott.

Those stores had combined calendar 2017 revenue of $78M; as La-Z-Boy was already recording part of the volume in wholesale segments, they'l contribute about $40M in sales volume annually.

It's buying the stores from EBCO, owned by independent dealer Edward Breunig. The deal's expected to close in August.

The move will bring the company-owned store count to 155.