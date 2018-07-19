Cal3 measure removed from November ballot

The so-called Cal3 measure - also known as Proposition 9 - which seeks to split California into three states, has been removed from the ballot in November following a ruling from the state's Supreme Court.

Opponents argued that the initiative posed a "revision" of the state constitution, as opposed to an "amendment," and the justices need more time to review and decide the merits of the case.

