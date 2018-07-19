Trump close to Mexico trade deal

President Trump said the U.S. may hammer out a trade deal with Mexico, and then do a separate one with Canada later, sowing fresh doubts about the future of the NAFTA.

The warming relationship and progress with Mexico could prod Canada on some areas of disagreement, according to political strategists.

The administration is looking for a win on trade, since talks with China have stalled.

ETFs: EWW, FXC, EWC, MXF, MXE, CNDA, DBMX, EWCS, HEWW, QCAN, FCAN, HEWC, MEXX, FLCA, FLMX