Fake news policy change at Facebook

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) will begin removing from its platform false information that is intended to incite violence and other physical harm, while passive false items will be de-emphasized in users' News Feeds.

We shouldn't be "in the business of having people at Facebook who are deciding what is true and what isn't," Mark Zuckerberg declared, but clarified where "divisive information" was maliciously spread the company had a responsibility to step in.

"There are really two core principles at play here... There's giving people a voice, so that people can express their opinions. Then, there’s keeping the community safe, which I think is really important."