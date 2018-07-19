Unilever forecasts sales growth bounce back

Unilever (NYSE:UN) said it will make up some lost ground in the second half after a strike in Brazil over rising fuel prices held back sales growth.

CEO Paul Polman also shook off criticism after Q2 sales growth came in below expectations.

"When we had a lot of pricing (power), analysts were worried about us not having volume. Now we have four quarters in a row of continuous volume expansion (and) some analysts are worried about our pricing power. I just wonder if they are always worried."