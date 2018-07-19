Texas to become No. 3 oil powerhouse

Plunging drilling costs have sparked an explosion of production in Texas, and is making the state a global oil superpower.

According to HSBC, The Permian Basin and Eagle Ford oilfields are expected to produce 5.6M barrels per day by 2019, topping the 4.8M bpd output of Iraq and 3M bpd of Iran.

That would make Texas the world's No. 3 oil producer, behind only Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Crude futures -1.1% to $67.03/bbl.

