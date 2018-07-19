Carbonite announces pricing of equity offering

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) has priced an underwritten public offering of 4,765,157 shares of its common stock at $37.50 per share.
Additionally, 698,080 shares beneficially owned by David Friend, a co-founder and director, have been offered by a selling stockholder at the public offering price.
Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 819,485 shares.
The gross proceeds are expected to be $178.7M.
The company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay outstanding amounts under its existing $130M revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes.
The offering is expected to close on or about July 23.
