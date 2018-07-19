Wyndham Destinations completes $500M term securitization

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) has completed a term securitization transaction involving the issuance of $500M of asset-backed notes.

Sierra Timeshare 2018-2 Receivables Funding LLC, an indirect subsidiary of the company issued ~$23M of Class A Notes, ~$156M of Class B Notes and ~$114M of Class C Notes. The Class A Notes have a coupon of 3.50%, the Class B Notes have a coupon of 3.65% and the Class C Notes have a coupon of 3.94%, for an overall weighted average coupon of 3.65%. The advance rate for this transaction was 88.65%.

Michael Hug, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Wyndham Destinations said, "This is our first public transaction since March of 2017 as we intentionally delayed any offerings until we completed the spinoff of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. This is the largest timeshare ABS transaction since the financial downturn and our first post crisis issuance of AAA bonds, which was very well received."