WABCO Holdings narrowed its FY2018 guidance

WABCO Holdings (NYSE:WBC) reports sales rose 20.7% in local currencies in Q2.

Adjusted gross margin rate squeezed 70 bps to 30.7%.

SG&A expense rate improved 60 bps to 11.9%.

Adjusted operating margin rate up 50 bps to 15.2%.

During the quarter, company repurchased 708K shares for $89.2M through its share buyback program.

FY2018 Guidance: Sales: $3.85B to $3.95B (+13% to +16% in local currencies); Adjusted operating margin rate: 14.3% to 14.7%; GAAP operating margin rate: 13.6% to 14%; Adjusted net income: $395.6M to $411.5M; GAAP net income: $376.9M to $392.8M; Adjusted EPS: $7.45 to $7.75; Diluted EPS: $7.10 to $7.40; Diluted shares outstanding: ~53.2M.

