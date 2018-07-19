LSC Communications to divest its European Printing Business to Walstead Group

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) to sell its European printing business to Walstead Group for an undisclosed term.

The agreement is expected to close by the end of this year.

Thomas J. Quinlan III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LSC Communications, commented, “The monetization of our European operations is another step in our strategic plan which is focused on pioneering services and solutions that drive long-term growth and create the most value for our core client segments, as evidenced by our recent completion of the acquisition of RR Donnelley’s Print Logistics business.”

The company expects the transaction will result in debt reduction of ~$60M, and to decrease LSC Communications’ revenue by ~$250M and annual non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA by ~$12M.

The company will report Q2 results on Thursday, August 2.