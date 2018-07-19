BB&T Q2 earnings driven by improved loan growth, expense control

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) posted record Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.01 vs. 77 cents a year ago.

"Strong revenues, improved loan growth and solid expense control resulted in record earnings for the quarter," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kelly S. King.

Q2 return on average common shareholders' equity 11.74% vs. 11.43% in Q1.

Net interest margin 3.45%, up 1 basis point from Q1.

Fee income ratio 42.5% vs. 41.9% in Q1.

Average loans and leases held for investment $144.1B, up $1.2B from Q1.

Average deposits $157.7B vs. $157.1B in Q1.

Net charge-offs were 0.30% of average loans and leases, down 11 basis points.

Total noninterest expense $1.72B vs $1.69B in Q1 and $1.74B a year ago.

