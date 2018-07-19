Target launches same-day delivery in NYC region

Target (NYSE:TGT) announces the launch of same-day delivery of more than 55K groceries, essentials, home, electronics, toys and other products to select areas of the Greater New York City metro through the retailer's partnership with Shipt.

The company is expanding to other regions of New York over the next few weeks, including the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens and Staten Island on August 9.

"Same-day delivery was at the top of our list when we were thinking about ways to make shopping at Target even easier,” says Target COO John Mulligan. "Shipt’s personalized, customer-focused approach fits perfectly with our commitment to deliver a convenient, exceptional experience and we’re excited to begin offering same-day service to the Greater New York City metro residents," he adds.

Through this partnership, Target plans to offer convenient, same-day delivery of the in-store assortment of groceries, essentials, home, electronics, toys and other products from the majority of its stores by the 2018 holiday season.

