More on Pool Corporation's Q2 results

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) reports base business net sales growth of 6% to $1.04B in Q2.

Gross margin rate fell 10 bps to 29.2%.

Operating margin rate slipped 30 bps to 15.3%.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 5.1% to $172.07M.

“We believe that consumer demand is strong and despite constraints on customer capacity, we should have solid results in the second half of the year. I am confident in our team’s ability to address the many opportunities available as is our legacy and to that end have updated our annual earnings guidance to reflect the $0.04 contribution from ASU 2016-09 in the quarter,” said Perez de la Mesa.

POOL +0.38% premarket.

