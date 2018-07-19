Ipsen and Biolabs to open new innovation center in Cambridge (U.S.)

Ipsen (OTCPK:IPSEF) and BioLabs to open a life science co-working facility called the ‘Ipsen Innovation Center - BioLabs’ (IPSEN-ICB) within the company’s new North America global hub in Kendall Square, Cambridge, Massachusetts, to foster development of new therapies for patients.

The space is scheduled to be ready for occupancy in 1Q19 and BioLabs will begin accepting applications for occupancy in the coming months. Admission to the IPSEN-ICB will be via a competitive process.

The company will co-locate its North America business with its Global External Innovation and Partnering, R&D and Manufacturing teams, as well as certain global Commercial roles, creating a fully integrated biopharmaceutical business in the US.