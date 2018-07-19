Tesla on watch after biting Needham downgrade

Needham drops Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to an Underperform rating after having the EV automaker lined up at Hold.
Analyst Rajvindra Gill and team point to a lower level of Model S and Model X sales due to increased competition and Model 3 cannibalization.
"Based on our checks, refunds are outpacing deposits as cancellations accelerate," writes Gill. "In August '17, TSLA cited a refund rate of 12%. Almost a year later, we believe it has doubled and outpaced deposits. Model 3 wait times are currently 4-12 months and with base model not available until mid-2019, consumers could wait until 2020," he adds.
Needham also thinks the capital structure at Tesla is "unsustainable" as free cash flow burns up through 2020.
Shares of Tesla are down 1.65% in premarket trading to $318.50 vs. a 52-week trading range of $244.59 to $389.61.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox