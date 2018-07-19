Tesla on watch after biting Needham downgrade

Needham drops Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to an Underperform rating after having the EV automaker lined up at Hold.

Analyst Rajvindra Gill and team point to a lower level of Model S and Model X sales due to increased competition and Model 3 cannibalization.

"Based on our checks, refunds are outpacing deposits as cancellations accelerate," writes Gill. "In August '17, TSLA cited a refund rate of 12%. Almost a year later, we believe it has doubled and outpaced deposits. Model 3 wait times are currently 4-12 months and with base model not available until mid-2019, consumers could wait until 2020," he adds.

Needham also thinks the capital structure at Tesla is "unsustainable" as free cash flow burns up through 2020.