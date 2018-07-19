TSMC reports Q2 EPS beat, downside Q3 guide

TSMC (NYSE:TSM) drops 0.3% premarket after reporting Q2 results that beat EPS estimates and met on revenue. Downside Q3 guidance has revenue of $8.45B to $8.55B (consensus: $8.56B), gross profit margin between 48% and 50%, and operating profit margin is expected to be between 36.5% and 38.5%.

Key metrics: Gross margin, 47.8%; operating margin, 36.2%; net profit margin, 31%; 10nm shipments (% of total wafer revenue), 13%; 16/20nm process tech, 25%; advanced technologies (28nm and up), 61%.

