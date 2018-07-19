Roche's Tecentriq shows treatment benefit in late-stage lung cancer study

Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Genentech unit announces positive results from the Phase 3 IMpower 132 study evaluating TECENTRIQ + chemo for the treatment of advanced non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in a first-line setting.

The study met the one of the co-primary endpoints, demonstrating a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) for TECENTRIQ + chemo compared to chemo alone.

The other co-primary endpoint, overall survival (OS), was not met. The study will continue as planned with final OS data expected next year.

No new safety signals were observed.

The results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

Related ticker: (NYSE:MRK)