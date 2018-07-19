Modine showcases new HVAC product

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) showcases the "revolutionary" Building Management System monitoring system at the Cultivate'18 event in Columbus, Ohio.

The company says the Modine BMS monitoring system offers building owners unprecedented control over their heating units at the tip of their fingers.

Modine on BMS: "Building owners will have more control and information about their units to lower running costs being used and reduce any down time. The new BMS monitoring system even allows for multi-unit monitoring and integration, to ensure an even greenhouse climate."

Shares of Modine are down 11% YTD.

