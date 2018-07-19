Blackstone Q2 earnings, revenue up sharply with record fundraising

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Q2 economic net income per unit 90 cents vs 58 cents a year ago.

"Revenue and earnings rose sharply from the prior year, while our fundraising hit new record levels, with gross inflows of $120B over the last twelve months including $20B of inflows in the quarter," says Chairman and CEO Stephen A. Schwarzman.

Total revenue jumped 71% to $2.63B from $1.54B a year ago.

BX -0.4% in premarket trading.

Fee-related earnings rose 1% Y/Y to $315M on $723M of net management and advisory fees.

Total assets under management $439.4B, up 18% Y/Y; fee-earning AUM also increased 18% to $333.0B.

Distributable earnings per common unit 56 cents vs. 63 cents Y/Y.

Q2 total dry powder $88B.

Corporate private equity carrying value increased 9.5% in Q2; realizations of $2.1B in the quarter driven by activity across corporate private equity, tactical opportunities, and strategic partners, bringing last 12 month realizations to $9.9B.

In real estate: opportunistic funds’ and core+ funds’ carrying value increased 2.7% and 2.4%, respectively, in the quarter; realizations of $4.3B driven by the sale of remaining ownership stake in Hilton and three U.K. office properties.

Source: Press release

