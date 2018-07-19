More on Dover's Q2

Excluding these costs, adjusted EPS for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, was $1.30, an increase of 21% over an adjusted EPS of $1.07 in the prior year period, on a comparable basis.

"Dover expects to undertake targeted cost reduction initiatives between now and the end of the year to reduce overhead and increase asset intensity, while preserving our ability to drive top line growth. We will be announcing the estimated costs, benefits and timelines associated with these actions later in the third quarter," said CEO Richard Tobin.

Dover tightened its guidance for adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to $4.75 to $4.85, representing an increase of approximately 16% over the prior year, on a comparable basis.

DOV +1.4% premarket

Q2 results