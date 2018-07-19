Travelers falls 2% after Q2 hurt by higher-than-expected catastrophe losses

Travelers (NYSE:TRV) slides 2.3% in premarket trading as core income per diluted share fell to $1.81 from $1.92 a year ago on higher expected catastrophe losses and some other items.

“Second quarter core income was $494M, down from $543M in the prior year quarter, due to a $122M after-tax increase in catastrophe losses resulting from an active tornado and hail season,” said Alan Schnitzer, chairman and CEO.

Core income before taxes was also affected by a $45M charge related with a few large commercial losses, mostly fire related, and an $18M assessment related to hurricane Harvey.

Consolidated combined ratio of 98.1% vs. 96.7% a year ago; underlying combined ratio of 93.6% vs. 93.5% a year ago.

Record net written premiums of $7.131B, up 7% from the prior year quarter, reflects growth in all segments.

Book value per share of $84.51, down 3% from year-end 2017, due to the impact of higher interest rates on net unrealized investment gains/(losses). Adjusted book value per share of $84.93, up 2% from year-end 2017.

Core return on equity 8.7% vs 9.5% a year ago.

