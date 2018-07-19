Unilever +2% after posting gross margin improvement

Unilever (UN, UL) reports underlying sales were up 1.9% in Q2 to trail the consensus estimate for a 2.3% increase. Underlying margin and EPS topped estimates.

The company points to a Brazilian transport strike and weaker pricing as drags on sales during the quarter.

Wall Street firms are puzzling over the low level of ice cream sales amid warm weather in Europe and the U.S., although Jefferies is pointing to Unilever's gross margin improvement as a positive.

Shares of Unilever are up 1.73% in premarket trading.

