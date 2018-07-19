SAP -2.6% despite strong Q2 with raised FY guide

SAP (NYSE:SAP) drops 2.6% premarket on Q2 results that featured a 3.8% Y/Y revenue growth. Upside FY18 guidance has revenue of €24.975B to €25.3B (consensus: €24.38B; was: €24.8B to €25.3B).

2020 outlook: SAP expects €28 to €29 billion non-IFRS total revenue and €8.5 to €9.0 billion in operating profit.

Key metrics: New cloud bookings, €421M (+29% Y/Y at constant currency); cloud subscriptions and support revenue, €1.21B (+40%); software revenue, €996M (-5%); new cloud and software license order entry growth, 12%; operating cash flow, €2.99B (-15%); FCF, €2.17B (-25%); net liquidity, -€2.97B.

Earnings call is scheduled for 8 AM with a webcast available here.

Press release.

Previously: SAP SE reports Q2 results (July 19)