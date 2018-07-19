AC Immune prices its 10M equity offering, shares up 1.4% premarket

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) has priced 10M new common shares offering at $11.75 per share, for gross proceeds of ~$86.8M.

The offering price will be the same for the first subscription rights offering, the primary offering and the second subscription rights offering and 7,391,305 shares were sold in the first subscription rights offering and primary offering.

Underwriters over-allotments is an additional 1,108,695 shares.

The Company plans to use the proceeds from the offerings primarily to fund research and development expenses for the Company's clinical and pre-clinical research and development activities, for working capital and the remainder for general corporate purposes.

The subscription period for the second subscription rights offering will expire at 4:00 pm ET on July 27.

ACIU +1.4% premarket.

Previously: AC Immune readies 8.5M-share rights offering (July 17)