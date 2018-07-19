Subcutaneous formulation of Takeda's vedolizumab shows treatment effect in late-stage UC study

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (OTCPK:TKPYY) announces positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, VISIBLE-1, evaluating a subcutaneous formulation of ENTYVIO (vedolizumab) as maintenance therapy in adult patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC).

The study met the primary endpoint of a statistically significant proportion of patients in the treatment group achieving clinical remission at week 52 compared to placebo.

No new safety signals were observed.

The trial is one of three late-stage studies in the VISIBLE program.

The company intends to review the data with regulatory authorities.