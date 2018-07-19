Medigus prices $10M public offering

Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) prices its public offering of 2,837,674 units at a price of $3.50 per unit, for gross proceeds of ~$10M. Each unit consists of (i) one ADS (or ADS equivalents), and (ii) one Series C warrant to purchase one ADS.

The Series C warrants will have a term of five years, be exercisable immediately and have an exercise price of $3.50 per ADS.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 425,651 ADSs and/or Series C warrants. Closing date is July 23.

Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.