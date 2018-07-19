Domino's Pizza -5% after sales growth trails estimates

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) trades lower after Q2 sales fall short of expectations.

The company reports comparable sales growth at domestic company-owned stores of +5.1% vs +6.4% consensus. Comparable sales at international franchised stores was +4.0% vs. +5.3% expected.

Net Income increased 17.7%, in Q2, driven by higher global royalty revenues and higher supply chain volumes, partially offset by an increase in general and administrative expenses and higher net interest expenses. Adjusted EPS was $1.84 vs. $1.32 a year ago as a lower share count factored in.

The pizza chain saw global net store growth of 156 stores during the quarter, comprised of 113 net new international stores and 43 net new domestic stores.

Shares of Domino's are down 4.82% in premarket trading to $270.01.

Previously: Domino's Pizza beats by $0.09, misses on revenue (July 19)