Cameco sees 'no immediate effect' from U.S. uranium probe

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) +1.2% premarket after saying "it's too early to speculate" on the U.S. investigation into whether uranium imports are harming national security, but the probe will have “no immediate effect” on its existing contracts or deliveries.

The U.S. is CCJ’s largest customer by country, with ~30% of the company’s total sales by volume last year to U.S.-based utilities.

The Canadian uranium industry is not likely to be spared if the U.S. decides to proceed with imposing tariffs on imports to the protect the increasingly shrinking U.S. industry, Financial Post reports.

“When it was aluminum you could question whether it can be justified as a national security risk, but with uranium, I think it’s much easier,” says Benjamin Tal, deputy chief economist at CIBC World Markets. “The bigger significance of this to me is what it signifies: that everything is now fair game" for potential tariffs.

